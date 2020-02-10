2020/2021 PTDF Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme To Study Overseas

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), the Federal Government agency with the mandate of developing indigenous human capacity and petroleum technology to meet the needs of the oil and gas industry, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for Overseas MSc and PhD Scholarships to institutions under its UK strategic partnership initiative. Successful candidates will be awarded scholarships to study in UK commencing in the 2020/2021 academic session.

The Scheme

Under this scheme, candidates are invited to apply through PTDF to specific programmes at the partner institutions in any of the countries (full list of sponsored courses is available on our website www.ptdf.gov.ng and scholarship.ptdf.gov.ng). The award includes the provision of flight tickets, payment of health insurance, payment of tuition and bench fees (where applicable) as well as the provision of allowances to meet the costs of accommodation and living expenses.

Application Process

Applications are done online on our Scholarship Management Portal (scholarship.ptdf.gov.ng).

Selection Process, Criteria & Requirements

PTDF scholarships are highly competitive and only candidates who are outstanding across board are selected. A selection committee will be constituted to assess applications using the following criteria;

Membership of professional bodies

The viability of the study/research plan.

Academic merit as evidenced by quality of degrees, full academic transcripts, other professional qualifications acquired, and relevant publications to be referenced by applicants

Applicants are required to make a case for their scholarship by submitting a statement of purpose (maximum 500 words) stating the reason(s) they want to undertake the study, the relevance of the proposed study to the oil & gas industry and its expected impact on national development.

Requirements

MSc A minimum of Second Class Upper (2.1) qualification in their first degree or a Second Class Lower (2.2) with relevant industry experience Must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC) Must be computer literate Possession of 5 O/level credits including English Language. PhD Must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC) Must be computer literate A minimum of Second Class Lower (2.2) in their first degree and a good second-degree certificate; Must submit a research proposal relevant to the oil and gas industry (of not more than 5 pages) to include: Topic, introduction, objective, methodology and mode of data collection (sample template of the proposal is available on our Scholarship Management Portal scholarship.ptdf.gov.ng); Applicants must also include their master’s degree project

Required Documents

Applicants are advised to scan copies of the following documents and upload to their online application:

First Degree Certificate or Statement of Result NYSC discharge certificate WAEC/GCE/SSCE/NECO results Local Government Identification Letter Master’s Degree Certificate (PhD Applicants only) Evidence of membership of professional associations

NOTE:

Applicants must have a National Identity Number (NIN) before applying for the scholarship. Applicants are also expected to verify their NIN before completing the application. (charges may apply). Ongoing PhD Candidates could only apply provided their Universities are among the PTDF Partnership Universities as listed above; Candidates who have benefitted from any of the PTDF scholarships in the past cannot apply for the same type of programme, except a higher programme; Candidates who are in possession of a higher degree cannot apply for the same type of programme Candidates who are beneficiaries of any other scholarship need not apply; Candidates who successfully scale through the first round of screening will be requested to submit their transcripts; all applicants are therefore advised to prepare their transcripts for submission in anticipation of such a request.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS IS 17th February 2020.

Signed

Management