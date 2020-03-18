2020 Scholar Award for International Students At University of Toronto in Canada

The University of Toronto – Canada is offering the International Scholar Award to Individuals who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution. The university assists students to develop the skills and reputation they need to launch into a lifelong path of intellectual discovery and professional success.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: $80,000 – $180,000 over four years.

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants from outside the home country will often need to meet specific English language requirements in order to be able to study at the university.

in order to be able to study at the university. Applicants must be applying or must have applied to University of Toronto – Canada.

How To Apply: Applicants have to take admission in an undergraduate degree program at the University of Toronto. After taking admission, students are automatically considered for the educational award.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

Application Deadline: Automatically Considered