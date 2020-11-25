2023: Igbo Presidency Realizable Only Through Negotiation ― Ekweremadu

Leader of the Southeast caucus in the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has said the clamour for Igbo Presidency in 2023 is realizable as it is negotiable.

The former Deputy President of the Senate and incumbent Chairman Senate Committee on Environment said the Igbo nation must amplify the conversation around the subject while keeping an open mind to negotiate with other regional stakeholders in the Nigeria project.

“There is a clamour for Igbo presidency today. And I believe it can only be realised if we engage ourselves in conversion with northern Nigeria to buy into our initiative,” Ekweremadu submitted

Ekweremadu stated this on Wednesday at the Brandish meeting of the minds colloquium that held in Abuja while delivering a paper entitled: “Engendering a People-Led Democratic Governance.”

He also pointed out the need for good governance to address the challenges of security bedevilling the country.

Part of the solution in his view is that participatory governance concept allows for the listening ears from those in leadership towards the led in finding solutions to common threats as insecurity.

According to Ekweremadu, Today, Nigeria is in the full grips of widespread insecurity- insurgency, banditry, abductions, armed robbery, and all manner of violent crimes.

“Nigerians have been offering solutions towards taming the rising waves of criminality. This includes calls for decentralised policing, which I am also a proponent and have a Bill to that effect that is currently before the Senate. Unfortunately, it appears the government is bent on doing the same thing over and over but ironically hoping to get a different result.

“In the same manner, many Nigerians, including yours sincerely, have been shouting it on the rooftops long before the current economic downturn occasioned by drastic and protracted decline in oil revenues, that the days of high oil revenues were numbered. The West and other developed nations are setting targets to move away from oil.

“Yet we are not close to activating other abundant sources of income because our federalism is wired for wealth sharing rather than wealth creation.

“Even in the 7th National Assembly when we listened to the yearnings of Nigerians to amend the constitution to devolve aviation, power, railway, etc. from the Exclusive List to the Concurrent List, it was never assented by the Presidency.

Now that the chicken has come home to roost, will the Federal Government listen to the voices of reason and devolve powers or will it continue with the micromanagement (some will say mismanagement) of the nation’s resources?

“Nigeria is now divided as never before. The chasms are increasing by the day. Elder statesmen and women, writers, and other well-meaning Nigerians have continued to raise the alarm that the nation is drifting apart.

“They have equally continued to proffer suggestions on how we can engender national cohesion, justice, and equity. We will continue to pray that the government heeds their patriotic calls and suggestions.”