2023: Tinubu’s Extermination Reflects Ndigbo’s Humiliation

By Ori Martins

A fortnight ago, what could perfectly be described as a tragi – comedy played out in the ruling party, APC, when the Senator Ahmed Tinubu supported Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was roundly forced out of office in a most disgraceful manner. With President Muhammadu Buhari in attendance, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of APC insisted that it would stand by the federal court of appeal’s verdict which ultimately sacked the former NLC boss.

Since it is said that Oshiomhole and Tinubu were working hand in hand for the realization of the latter’s 2023 presidential ambition, the interpretation is that the prime target nay victim of the Oshiomhole ouster is Tinubu. The reasons for this are not far to seek. In other words, it is end of the road for Tinubu, for now, as far as the 2023 presidency in APC is concerned. The deduction here is that Tinubu was given the Igbo treatment. That is, the Nigerian oligarchs have extended to Tinubu what they have been doing to Igbo wards for more than half a century now.

The list of Igbo personalities that have suffered unquantifiable humiliation in the hands of the Nigerian oppressors is quite comprehensive. According to veteran journalist, Chuks Iloegbunam, in his book, The Case for an Igbo Presidency: “In 1985, 15 years after the civil war, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu was chased from Villasaka Lodge, his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos. The Lagos State Government justified Ojukwu’s eviction by claiming that Villasaka Lodge was an abandoned property. The Nigerian government seized Nnewi Building opposite the Apapa Wharf and converted it to Army Pay and Records Office. Nnewi Building belonged to Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu. The government seized Ojukwu’s family home on Hawksworth Road, Ikoyi, and converted it into JAMB office”.

Before descending heavily on Ojukwu, Dr. M.I. Okpara had been severely dealt with by those who don’t want to see anything good mentioned among the Igbo. As the premier of the defunct Eastern region, Okpara built Trans Amadi Industrial Layout in Port Harcourt. He constructed the edifice known as presidential hotels in Enugu and Port Harcourt. He established the Obudu Ranch in Calabar as well as constructed the Port Harcourt – Mbiama (Bayelsa) Road. He erected Michelin Tyre. He made Chief I. U. Akpabio and Dr. S. E. Imoke commsioners (and their sons later became governors). In fact, if not the coup, Imoke was on the line of succeeding Okpara as premier. Of course, Okpara planted the adapalm plantations now yielding millions of naira all over the former Eastern region just as he put in place the ceramics and golden guinea industries in Unuahia. Yet, such a man is still being accused of nepotism, failure and mindlessness.

The case of Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe is another worthy example of Nigeria’s war against Ndigbo. He was General Ibrahim Babangida’s chief of general staff. His offence was that he answered a journalist’s question on the idea and possibility of Nigeria becoming an Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) which Bababgida then mutated. Ukiwe, courageous and bold, noted that such a thing had never been discussed in the Armed Forces Ruling Council meeting. For this he was ingloriously fired and Nigeria moved on as if nothing happened.

In the same manner, Allison Madueke was utterly disgraced in a most ridiculous proportion. About 23 years after the civil war, and a rear admiral, Madueke emerged as the first chief of naval staff in General Sani Abacha’s Provisional Ruling Council of 1993. During a PRC meeting, Madueke suggested that the detained MKO Abiola, a Youruba, should be released and involved in the democratization process. For that singular act, he was shown the exit door. It was really a pathetic and condemnable ill-treatment to a complete gentleman of Igbo stock.

Do you still remember that Savannah Bank was blown off even on the day it was shutdown by trumped up ethnic charges, Savannah Bank was still attending to customers. It was never a sick bank. It was all politics. The chairman, Senator Jim Nwobodo had disagreed with President Obasanjo, politically. The president, to get at Nwobodo, directed relevant authorities to bring down the bank and it was over.

Still counting, Orji Kalu’s Slok Air just like Nwobodo, Kalu was no longer with Obasanjo, physically. Kalu openly questioned Obasanjo’s ill mannered disposition to the Igbo. In retaliation, the president did everything possible to get Kalu impeached but the plans hit the brick wall. He quickly gave directives and Kalu’s Slok Air, then one of the best in Africa, was sent off the skies. This same treatment was also mated out on Ibeto Cement Company, Sosoliso Air, Innoson Motors and few others. Remember that the coup of December 31,1983 was tailored to stop the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme from becoming president in 1987. Ekwueme was President Shehu Shagari’s deputy between 1979 and 1983. Then ruling party NPN was at ease with Ekwueme taking over from Shagari in 1987. For that not to happen, Buhari and his military friends staged a coup that overthrew the government on the last day of December, 1983. He was again stopped in 1999 and 2003.

As a matter of fact, the first Igbo to be so victimized was the late Major General Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi Ironsi, the first military head of state. He was accused of pursuing Igbo interest by appointing only Ndigbo to sensitive positions. Ironsi was said to have been a part of the January 15, 1966 coup and so it was an Igbo affair. His traducers backed up their point by siting his promulgation of Decree 34 known as Unification Decree. Since he received the insignia of office from the president of senate, Nwafor Orizu, a fellow Igbo, then the coup was an Igbo family event. Were these accusations true?

Again, Iloegbunam, in 2016, to mark the 50th anniversary of the January 15, 1966 event, noted the following: “The story that January 15, 1966 was an Igbo coup will remain a fallacy. On that morning, there were six Igbo Lieutenant Colonels and none participated in the coup. On that morning, there were 45 Majors, about 25 of them were Igbo. It meant that 18 of the 25 Igbo Majors, never participated in the coup. On that morning, the GOC was Igbo, the Commander of the 2nd Battalion in Lagos, was Igbo. His second in command, was Igbo. The Brigade Major was Igbo. The Federal Guards Commander was Igbo. The Staff Officer A Branch at Army Headquarters was Igbo. If all these had fixed a coup, could have failed”?

Debunking the idea that Ironsi forcefully took over government, the late Hilary Njoku who was Commander of the 2nd Battalion in Lagos had stated in his historic and revealing book entitled A Tragedy Without Heroes: The Nigeria – Biafra War, that there was a conference of senior military officers that mandated General Aguiyi Ironsi to go for a band – over power from the politicians following the bloody coup that had just taken place. Njoku named those in attendance to include himself, Ironsi (GOC), Lt. Cols Adekunle Fajuyi, Victor Banjo, Yakubu Gowon, George Karubo., Major Patrick Anwuna and Commodore Wey of the Navy (page 15). As fate would have it, Gowon is still alive and he has never denied Njoku’s claims. The meaning is that Ironsi took over power by invitation, through a legally constituted body – comprising the army and the rump of the parliament. Ojukwu later confirmed this in his book, Because I am Involved.

For good measures, Gowon equally conformed that Ironsi was invited to lead Nigeria, not that he was a part of the coup. He made this assertion in the London based WEST AFRICA magazine of August 24, 1968. According to him: “Before I was ready to serve General Ironsi, I made every effort to be sure that the civilians really asked him to step in”.

Major Adewale Ademoyega, one of the five Majors that planned and executed the January 15, 1966 coup, gave a vivid account that made it clear that the event was not an Igbo affair. That Ironsi was not a part of them. In his book, on page 68/72 of his well detailed book, Why We Struck, Ademoyega, a Yoruba, said their plan was to release Chief Obafemi Awolowo from Calabar Prisons and made him president of a National Unity Government! It was to be a diarchy as explained by Ben Gbulie’ s Nigeria’s Five Majors (page 58). It surprising how a couple meant to install Awo, a Yoruba, became an Igbo affair!

On the satanic lie against Ironsi being tribally inclined. This was in view of Ironsi’s sincere move of Decree 34 which was a unification attempt due to the fragile nature of the county then. Because of it, he was accused of nepotism and favouritism. Consider this line: of Ironsi’s nine member Supreme Military Council, the highest decision making body in the country then, only two were Igbo to wit: Ironsi and Ojukwu who was Eastern military administrator. There were three Yoruba: Brigadier Babafemi Ogundipe, chief of staff, armed forces, Commodore Akinwale Wet,head of navy and Colonel Adekunle Fajuyi, Western administrator. The north had two members: Colonel Yakubu Gowon, chief of army staff and Colonel Usman Katsina, Northern administrator. Others were: Colonel George Karubo (Izon), chief of air staff, Colonel David Ejoor, Urhobo, Mid West Administrator.

Also, the federal executive had the same SMC, plus Attorney General Gabriel Onyiuke (Igbo) and Inspector General of Police, Kam Salem (Borno). Ironsi appointed 21 federal permanent secretaries, of which, only three were Igbo – P. C. Asiodu, Industries., T.C.M. Eneli, Establishments. Four were from the West. Five from the North. Eight, if Asiodu were to be included, from Mid West. Ironsi also appointed Alhaji Sule Katagun the chairman of the Public Service Commission. He made Mr. Howson Wright, the chairman of the chairman of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC). He appointed Mr. A. I. Obiyan the chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). He appointed Mr. H. O. O. Omenai, the chairman of Nigeria Airways. None was Igbo.

Why then was he brutally assassinated? Why are they still humiliating the Igbo?

Before now, Chief MKO Abiola was denied the presidency in 1993 but the Yoruba were compensated with the emergence of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999. The South – South suddenly woke up, confronted the country frontally and was placated with the Goodluck Jonathan presidency. Equally, the Boko Haram insurgence threatened the foundation aa well as the corporate existence of Nigeria and was calmed with President Buhari’s election. But Ndigbo were brutally assaulted in a three year murderous civil war but nothing has been done to assuage their pains and bruises.