Supreme Court Judgment: Protests Ground Imo

Owerri, Imo State capital is grounded, following protests by citizens over last week’s Supreme Court Judgment that sacked Governor Emeka Ihedioha and ordered the swearing in of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Hope Uzodinma.

Thousands of the protesters, made up of men, women and youth have taken over the major streets of the state capital, calling on the Supreme Court to reverse itself on the matter, describing the apex Court’s decision as compromised and unjust.

They are also calling on the International community to step in, to save the country’s democracy from collapse, following what they described as unfortunate signs from the Country’s judiciary, which they accused of being partisan and promoting injustice.

They have threatened to take steps to ensure that the injustice does not stand, expressing reservations on the character of the person said to be “foisted on the state” by the judiciary.

Earlier, thousands of youth, suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra – IPOB had also taken to the streets protesting last week’s judgment, which they described as unfortunate, accusing the country’s apex court of corruption.

