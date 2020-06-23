Wale Balogun v. President, FRN & 4 Ors: Court Declares Magu’s Acting Capacity As EFCC Chair, ‘Beyond Intendment Of Law’

The Federal High Court presided over by Hon. Justice Ijeoma L. Ojukwu on 4th day of December, 2019 had ruled that Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has outlived the provisions of the Law relating to his acting capacity.

According to the Court in a suit filed by Wale Balogun, it declared that although EFCC is not an extra ministerial body under Section 177 of the 1999 Constitution as claimed by the Claimant, and furthermore, the appointment of EFCC Chairman by the President is subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

Furthermore, the Court held that the Senate having rejected his confirmation twice, the President has a power under Section 11 of the Interpretation Act to appoint him to act.

However, the Court declared that an Acting position is not meant to last for a very long period of time like a substantive office holder in which is the current state of Ibrahim Magu.

Credit: The Nigerian Lawyer