7 Years Jail Term: Metuh’s Lawyer Vows To Appeal Judgement

Counsel to former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Olisa Metuh has said that an appeal will be filed quickly to review the judgement of a Federal High Court in Abuja which sentenced his client to seven years in prison.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, on Tuesday, convicted Metuh, on seven counts of money laundering and criminal diversion of funds to the tune of N400 million.

Justice Abang sentenced Metuh to seven years imprisonment in respect to Counts One to Three.

On Count Four, the former PDP spokesman was sentenced to five years while he got seven, three and seven years for Counts Five, Six, and Seven years respectively.

He, however, held that all the sentences should run concurrently, with effect from February 25, 2020.

Abel Ozioko, while briefing journalists after the judgement, said the judge was carrying out an experiment on his client.

“The judge confessed that an issue like this is novel; in other words, he was carrying out an experiment.

“For me, this is a good example of bad judgement, and we have our appeal in our hands, I still have confidence in the law court and we are heading upstairs to the three wise men to know whether he is right or wrong,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, Channels Television reports that Metuh, after the judgement, was taken to the Nigerian Correctional Service to begin his prison terms pending the hearing of an appeal when it is eventually filed.

