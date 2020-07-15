$800m Alleged Oil Fraud: Frank Calls for Probe, Asks Buhari to Resign as Petroleum Minister





Former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned series of allegations of corruption currently in the country, especially the alleged $800million oil fraud, asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as Petroleum Minister.





He also called on the National Assembly to thoroughly probe the alleged fraud in oil sector as reported in the media.



Frank said it is worrisome that such huge amount of money gotten from the oil rich Niger Delta region could be stolen while the region is lacking every developmental induces like good schools, hospital, good roads and others.



In a series of tweets on Monday morning, Timi Frank expressed contempt over the way President Buhari is running the affairs of Nigeria.



The outspoken political commentator highlighted some of the loots ravaging the system, as he called on the attention of the international community to provide succour.



“$800million Sales of Crude Funds stolen as alleged by an online media Pointblank. Gen Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari should resign as Petroleum Minister and President of this country. Under his watch as he has failed, Nigeria cannot breath anymore. I call on the oil producing community and Niger Delta Rregion at large to protest this current looting.



“This is exactly what the musical Prophet Fela called ‘Authority stealing pass armed robbery’. We are disappointed that corruption has eaten deep into Nigeria, and Nigerians can’t even breath. The fight against corruption and insecurity was just one of those campaign gimmicks General Buhari used in deceiving Nigerians.



“All those who are part of this $800million must be brought to book. This case mustn’t be swept under the carpet. The 9th Assembly must probe these allegations.”



Frank also called on the International Community to place visa ban on all those involved in the alleged looting.





“I call on the International communities, US, UK, all should place Visa ban on these looters and their families. This is a way they can help Nigeria to support the fight against corruption. Corruption has raptured the entire country. No government has looted Nigeria dry like Buhari’s government. Our security, educational and healthcare system have failed, and poverty, hunger, unemployment are now friends to the system.



“No Government has given Nigeria bad image in recent times like General Buhari’s Government; this administration has dent Nigeria’s image internationally. They are the worst in terms of looting. Once you loot public funds you will be celebrated under Gen Buhari’s watch. Despite all of this, even Magu will go scoot free, just like others. they’re practically the role model of Yahoo boys.”, Timi Frank stated.