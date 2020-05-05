Adapalm Can Employ 35,000 People, Says Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State Tuesday, said Adapalm Nigeria Limited has capacity to employ about Thirty Five Thousand people, when fully revived.

The Governor stated this during an inspection visit to the Palm Oil Producing Industry of the state.

He expressed joy that production had commenced once again at the industry, adding that 120 tons of Grade A oil per day is being produced.

“We are committed to bringing ADAPALM back to stream. It’s one of our greatest hopes of surviving the post Covid-19 period immediately after the coronavirus pandemic era. Of course you know that the economy is almost becoming epileptic. We have to look inwards to see how best we can restructure our economy, boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) strength and then ensure that our citizenry are also busy.”

Governor Uzodimma assured that placing ADAPALM in its rightful place would lift the Internally Generated Revenue of Imo State, noting that the company on its own is a value chain that can produce not only palm oil, but also other oil-related products.

The Governor stated that the government is keen on expanding the company due to the potential 35,000 jobs that could be created to add to the economy of the state. He explained that Imo State stands to benefit from two to three billion naira (N2-3bn) turnover once the place is fully revived.

He however noted the deplorable state of the access road to the ADAPALM Plantation and other oil installations in the area and appealed for patience with the government to fix the road.

He frowned at the illegal activities perpetrated on ADAPALM and Imo State soil, especially the felling of palm trees linked to Seplat Petroleum Development Company, and warned that government will not take it lightly with anyone tampering with the economic trees of the state.

Conducting Governor Uzodimma round some oil facilities owned by Seplat and a few other oil conglomerates, the Interim Management Committee Chairman of ADAPALM, Brig. Gen. Austin Kalu Egwuagu (rtd.) thanked the Governor for finding time to visit the facility.

Egwuagu assured the Governor of the determination of his Committee to sustain the efforts, aimed at ensuring that Adapalm functions optimally.