Adichie, First Nigeria’s Professor of Statistics, Father of Chimamanda, Dies at 88

Nigerian first professor of statistics and father of world-renowned novelist, Chimamanda, Professor James Nwoye Adichie, has died, exactly three months and 10 days after celebrating his 88th birthday on March 1.

Adichie, who until his death lived at Nsukka, where he retired after teaching at the Nigeria’s foremost university, the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), reportedly died on Wednesday night at the Chira Memorial Hospital in Awkuzu, Oyi local government area of the State, where he was admitted after taken ill.

The erudite scholar who hailed from Abba, Njikoka local government area of Anambra State, was a member of International Statistical Institute (ISI) since 1978 and member, Governing Council of (ISI) 1985-1987 and also member of Education Committee (ISI) 1987 became a Professor of Statistics in 1976.