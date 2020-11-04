Again, EFCC Grills ex-FIRS Boss, Fowler

The immediate past Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, has returned to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the second round of interrogation.

Fowler, who is also a former Chairman of the Lagos Inland Service, was on Monday quizzed by the EFCC in Lagos for over seven hours and was allowed to go home late at night on the condition that he returns yesterday.

Confirming the development, the spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said Fowler still had questions to answer hence his return to the commission.

Uwujaren said, “He was allowed to go home last night and he has returned this morning.”

Fowler, it was learnt, is answering questions over a revenue shortfall at the FIRS as well as his alleged links to Alpha Beta Consulting, a Lagos-based company that helps the state government to reconcile taxes for a commission of 10 per cent.

The current management of the FIRS is also said to be assisting the EFCC with information as regards Fowler’s investigation.

Credit: ThisDay