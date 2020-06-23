APC Peace Panel Gets 170 Petitions, Blames Covid-19 For Delayed Sittings

The All Progressives Congress National Reconciliation Committee has received no fewer than 170 petitions from aggrieved party members across the country.

The committee’s Secretary, Senator John Enoh, who disclosed this in an interview with one of our correspondents on Monday, said the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent ban on interstate movements made the panel to suspend its sittings across the country.

Enoh stated this as the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and the APC governors on Monday intensified efforts to prevent the party from disintegrating.

But as the President and the governors were meeting at the Presidential Villa, sides to the APC crisis at the national level were taking actions that showed that the problem was far from being over.

The party’s Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom, who last week declared himself as the acting national chairman following the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole’s suspension by the Court of Appeal, disowned the governorship primary election conducted by the APC on Monday in Edo State.

On its part, the Abiola Ajimobi-led National Working Committee, consisting of 15 members of the NWC replaced Giadom as the deputy national secretary.

The APC National Reconciliation Committee headed by the party’s former Interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, was set up in February following the failure of previous panels to resolve the party’s crises across the country.

For example, Oshiomhole had in December set up a committee led by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, to resolve the crises.

But the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, rejected the composition of the committee arguing that it would not be fair to him.

The party is currently battling crises at the national level and state chapters such as Edo, Zamfara, Bayelsa, Rivers and Ondo.

