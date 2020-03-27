Aso Rock: Nnamdi Kanu Makes Shocking Revelation

Destiny Ugorji

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari has been flown out of the country to Cuba for Coronavirus (COVID-19) treatment.

Igbere TV earlier reported that Kyari had tested positive to the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic and was moved to Lagos for medical attention. President Muhammadu Buhari, on the other hand, was said to have tested negative.

Although the presidency on Thursday denied the claim that Buhari and Kyari had been flown abroad, saying the former was working in his office all day, despite the coronavirus scare.

But in a post on Facebook on Friday, Nnamdi Kanu said the president’s chief of staff had been flown abroad, alleging that Kyari had looted the budgetary allocation to the Aso Rock Clinic since 2015.

The IPOB leader wondered why former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu and former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisah Metuh are in jail, and not Kyari.

Describing Fulani political class as the most corrupt in the world, Kanu wrote; “IS ORJI UZOR KALU & OLISAH METUH IN JAIL WHILE THE REAL FULANI CRIMINALS ARE ALLOWED TO SCAMPER TO CUBA FOR CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT?”

“Here is confirmation of what I alluded to earlier in my live broadcast this evening. The figures below are Aso Rock Clinic Budget in successive budgets since the Fulani mad dogs took over power in Nigeria. Then see the headline from Aisha Buhari who in effect has confirmed that their Fulani Janjaweed government looted all the money.0

“2015 – N3.94billion0

2016 – N3.87billion

2017 – N3.20bn (N331.m Capital Exp)

2018 – N1.03billion

TOTAL – N12.04Billion

2019 & 2020 is not included.

“There are no ventilators, syringes or common cotton wool in the so-called clinic after budgeting and appropriating billions over many yea0s for it.

“Abba Kyari and his gan0 looted the funds but are hypocritically busy jailing southerners while idiots are busy cheering them.0

“Inhabitants of t0e Zoo, behold your First Lady. Fulani political class is the most corrupt breed of reprobates on the face of this planet. These are the people fighting corruption. Are you still a proud Nigerian?”