Biafra: 7 IPOB Members Declared Wanted In Enugu

Dickson Chukwu

No fewer than seven members of the Indigenous People of Biafra-IPOB have been declared wanted by Nigerian Security Forces in Enugu, South East Nigeria.

IPOB’s Deputy Coordinator in charge of Emene Unit, Enugu, Mr. Mich Obasi, who confirmed the report to our Correspondent said security operatives have been on the trail for about seven of its members, following their alleged involvement in the organization of the Emene IPOB rally in August, 2020, during which armed security operatives are accused of mass murder of unarmed members of the group.

According to Obasi, “recall that IPOB had a rally in Enugu on the 23rd of August 2020, during which Nigerian security forces opened fire on our unarmed members, killing no fewer than a hundred of us. Since after the rally, our members have continued to face harassments, arrests and secret killings, with some of us declared wanted by security agencies. At the moment, about seven of our members are being hunted and in fact, have been declared wanted by Nigerian security operatives. They accuse them of being involved in the organization of the August 23 peaceful rally in Emene, Enugu State.”

“So far, Police and DSS have arrested some of our young persons and have been on the hunt for 7 persons they tagged as the organizers of the rally; some of whom Nigerian Secret Police said came from other parts of the country, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Akwaeze and Aba.”

“Since after the Emene massacre, the leadership of IPOB in Enugu has kept receiving threat calls from suspected Security Agents of Nigeria, demanding that some IPOB members appear at the 84 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu for questioning in relation to the Emene rally. Those declared wanted by the Law Enforcement agencies are: Ken Nwokolo, Arinze Michael, Gab Nwugo, Basil Opara, Fred Edeh, Paul Agba and Ifeanyi Odionye,” Obasi stressed.

Continuing, Obasi stated that the group has ignored the threat, even as it has warned her members to “respond in a proactive manner”, in an event of any further attacks by the Law Enforcement Agencies.

Lamenting over what he described as unprovoked attacks from Nigeria’s Law Enforcement Agencies, Obasi reiterated the commitment of the group to pursuing to logical conclusion, a suit pending at Enugu State Division of the High Court, in respect of the alleged deadly massacre of IPOB members on August 23, 2020, during the Emene rally.

Continuing, he said that “despite the suit filed by IPOB lawyers which is still pending at the High Court Enugu Division in respect of those massacred on 23 August this year, our members are still being attacked daily by Nigerian Law Enforcement agents. One of the persons they declared wanted- Mr. Arinze Michael sustained bullet injuries during the Emene onslaught and died as a result of the injuries. The Emene rally was very peaceful. As usual, we were not armed. It was a mere awareness campaign to cry out to the whole world over persistent insecurity and invasion of our communities; the killing of our people and raping of our mothers, wives and daughters by armed Fulani herdsmen. The attack and killing of innocent IPOB members was unprovoked and barbaric,” he stressed.

Efforts to reach the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe for comments proved abortive, as calls put across to his telephone lines were unsuccessful, as at the time of filing this report.

It would be recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, in September, 2017, labeled the IPOB a terrorist organization, a decision the group has appealed against.