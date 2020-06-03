Biafra: FG Declares Nnanyereugo Thompson Wanted

Johnson Daniel

There are strong indications that the Federal Government of Nigeria has declared one Nnanyereugo Henry Thompson wanted.

Impeccable sources within the Nigerian Secret Police who disclosed this to our Correspondent said Thompson is being wanted, dead or alive, for his alleged involvement in the activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra-IPOB.

According to our sources, who spoke on the grounds of anonymity, the approval to declare Thompson and three other suspected IPOB members wanted was given on the 26th of April, 2019.

“One Nnanyereugo Henry Thompson has been declared wanted by the Federal Government of Nigeria. He, among three others is wanted for their alleged involvement in the activities of a proscribed group, the Indigenous People of Biafra- IPOB. They had a meeting somewhere in Udua road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria; a place they choose to call Igweocha, where they resolved to disturb the peace of the country with their Biafra agitation. As you are aware, IPOB was declared a terrorist organization by the Federal Government of Nigeria and participating in their activities has severe consequences. He is wanted, dead or alive,” one of the sources stressed.

It would be recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal capital territory, in September, 2017, labeled the IPOB a terrorist organization, a decision the group has challenged in superior courts of the country.