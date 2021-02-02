Borno to Establish 27 Islamic Colleges

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has indicated the state government plan to establish diploma-awarding Islamic college in each of the 27 local government areas of the state.

The governor disclosed the plan yesterday during the opening of a three-day public hearing on the complete reformation of the Almajiri traditional Islamic education system.

The meeting, held at the multipurpose hall of the state Government House, brought together a collation of stakeholders which inputs would be used in drafting an action plan for the proposed Almajiri traditional Islamic education system.

In attendance at the public hearing organised by a high-powered committee established on November 19, 2020, by the governor, with the mandate of reforming the Almajiri system, are Islamic clerics, who either founded, manage or teach in the traditional Almajiri system.

The governor, while declaring open the gathering, said his administration has a plan to construct 27 higher Islamic colleges, with one in each of the 27 local government areas of the state with the mandate of providing opportunities for eligible adults with adequate Islamic knowledge to acquire diplomas in western education after meeting laid down academ

He explained that the higher Islamic colleges would be designed to also serve as Islamic research centres in addition to teaching and learning.

A Director of the Qur’anic Education Centre, Ado Bayero University in Kano, Professor Ibrahim Muhammad, who was a guest speaker at the public hearing, eulogised Zulum for his ‘rare focus and leadership style that involves adequate planning’, adding: “Borno State is very lucky to have Zulum as its leader.”

In his paper, Muhammad gave a historic account of how Almajiri system of education started in northern Nigeria, tasking stakeholders in the state to remain focused on the planned reforms.

In their separate contributions, the guest of honour, Dr. Usman Bugaje, and an Islamic scholar, political activist, civil society leader and a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Prof. Abubakar Mustapha, spoke on ways of reforming the system.

