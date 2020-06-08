Buhari Nominates Dongban-Mensem As President Court Of Appeal

John Ikpeme

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the nomination of Her Lordship, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President, Court of Appeal to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal.

A Statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu and made available to The Agenda Online said, Justice Dongban-Mensem is a serving Justice of the Court of Appeal and was recommended, as is the practice, by the National Judicial Council for the nomination by the President.