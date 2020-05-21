Buhari Sacks Suspended NECO Registrar, Dismisses Four Directors

74

The four others dismissed are: Acting Director (Finance and Accounts), Mr. Bamidele Olure; Head of Procurement Division, Dr. Shina Adetona; Deputy Director, Mr. Tayo Odukoya; and Head of Legal/Board Matters, Mr. Babatunde Aina.

Ochono said Uwakwe was removed for “violating the Public Procurement Act (2007) and pursuant to PSR 030402 and part 1 schedule 4 (i) of NECO Establishment Act.”

The termination of the appointment of Uwakwe took effect from the day he was suspended from office according to the letter.

Part of the letter reads “after due consideration of the investigative panel on the allegation of unsatisfactory conduct levelled against you and some management staff of the council, Mr. President in the exercise of his powers, has approved your removal as Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of National Examinations Council with effect from the date of your suspension from duty.”

The dismissal of the other staff was contained in a separate letter with reference NO: FME/S/1419/C.3/T/98, dated 11th May 2020, also signed by Ochono.

The letter stated that “after due consideration of the financial report of the Review Committee, Mr. President has approved the recommendations as follows:

“Mr. Bamidele Amos Olure, Acting Director (Finance and Accounts), dismissal from the service with effect from the date of his suspension from office having been found guilty of financial impropriety and not qualified to Head the Finance and Accounts Department”.

The letter also stated that Adetona was dismissed from service with effect from the date he was suspended from office for acts tantamount to fraudulent practices, sabotage and suppression of official records pursuant to PSR 030402 (b & t).

He is also to be prosecuted in line with section 58 (5) (a & b) of the Public Procurement Act (PPA) (2007) for flagrant violation of PPA 2007 as Head of Procurement and misleading management on procurement.

Also, Odukoya was dismissed from service for acts of serious misconduct which violates PSR 030301 and PSR 030402 (q) (t) (w).

He is to be prosecuted in line with section 58 (5) (a) and (b) of the Public Procurement Act (2007) for flagrant violation of the Act.

The letter, therefore, directed NECO to commence the process of recovering ill-gotten benefits/gains from Odukoya who acted as director of a company (M/S I-web Solutions) while in service of the government.

Aina was dismissed from service for falsification of records and dishonesty in the sale of NECO Guest House, which violates Section 2609 (a) of the Financial Regulations (FR) and PPA (2007) part X section 55 (2) – (4) and section 56, which are tantamount to serious misconduct pursuant to PSR 030301 (g), PSR 030402 (a) and PSR 030402 (m).

The letter indicated that the dismissal of Aina from service is without prejudice to the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on the sale of the NECO Guest House.

