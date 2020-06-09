Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza Dies at 55

President of the Republic of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, the government says. He died at the age of 55.

According to sources, he was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell, his condition improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, officials say.

After 15 years in power, Mr. Nkurunziza was due to step down in August.

In 2015, the announcement that he would run for a third term plunged the country into chaos.

