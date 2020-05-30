CCU Secures NUC Accreditation For 9 Programmes

Coal City University, Enugu, has secured full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC), to run 8 academic programmes while one programme gained an interim approval.

The programmes that received full accreditation are: Accounting, Business Administration, English and Literary Studies, History and Diplomatic Studies, Biochemistry, Computer Science, Economics and Political Science, while Microbiology was granted interim accreditation.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Afam Icha- Ituma, in a statement made available to newsmen, expressed the hope that the University’s dream of world class status would surely be achieved, having been given the nod by the NUC to run the programmes.

“I am pleased to inform you that I have received formal notification from the National Universities Commission (NUC) regarding the outcome of October/November 2019 accreditation exercise. I am proud to announce that the NUC has confirmed full accreditation for 8 of our programmes and interim accreditation for 1 programme”, he said, describing the exercise as “an impressive performance for our first accreditation outing”.

He observed that the implementation of progressive academic practices and the modern technology to enhance teaching and learning in the University is paying off.

According to the VC: “NUC has confirmed that the knowledge, skills and other attributes expected of high-quality graduates are being delivered in Coal City University. The secret of our success is that CCU adheres to a quality assurance and management system that allows us to meet the standards followed by world class universities. All academic programmes are quality assured in Nigeria and by overseas external examiners. The University also uses technology to enhance the personal experience of learning for students and to support all students to progress and graduate successfully and find success upon entering the labour market”.

The accreditation, according to Prof. Icha–Ituma, gives confidence to students and parents that any course studied in the Coal City University is duly accredited by the regulatory bodies. He pointed out that: “With the accreditation, students, employers and the society can be confident that our academic programmes meet the quality standards that produce graduates prepared to enter a global workforce”. The VC described the development as a significant milestone in the evolution of Coal City University. The VC noted that “With accreditation of our academic programmes, the University is now poised to graduate its pioneer students this year, who will serve the global community and help set a new standard for excellence in their various fields.”

The Vice Chancellor expressed gratitude to God for crowning their effort with success, stating that action is being taken to ensure that the remaining program on interim accreditation would receive full accreditation during the next visit of NUC, in view of the upgraded facilities in place and the significant improvement in the quality of the programme.

Professor Icha-Ituma attributed the significant milestone made by the University within few years of its establishment to dedication, team work and resilience of staff and management of the University, and appreciated all role-players in the accreditation process, particularly the University Chancellor, Sir Chinedu Ani, the Pro-Chancellor, Professor Chinedu Nebo, the former Vice-Chancellor, Professor Malachy Okwueze, the University Management, the academic staff and all those that contributed to this excellent outcome. According to him “The University is doing extremely well. There is an incredible amount of effort that got us to this point, which represents a great achievement for Coal City University. The outcome has truly been a collaborative effort. It is now time to take the University to higher heights”.

Coal City University, a private university located in Enugu, was established in 2016. The university is at the forefront of technology mediated learning and one of the few universities in Nigeria offering online tuition during this coronavirus pandemic period to enable students’ progress and graduate on time.