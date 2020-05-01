Coal City University Commences Second Semester …Launches Online Learning Platform

Destiny Ugorji

Coal City University, Enugu, has commenced the Second Semester for the 2019/2020 academic session, in line with the Institution’s academic calendar.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Afam Icha-Ituma disclosed this to newsmen during a teleconference press briefing, Friday afternoon.

According to him, learning and other academic activities are being conducted through a virtual learning platform, following the COVID-19 pandemic and the Federal Government’s directive on the closure of all schools across the country.

Professor Icha-Ituma stated that the University commenced second semester lectures on Monday, April 27, 2020.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Federal Government’s directive on the closure of all educational institutions in Nigeria, Coal City University has stopped all face-to-face teaching, and has migrated to virtual learning environment –myCCU.”

“Coal City University is a digitally leading institution in Nigeria and among the very few Universities in Nigeria that have migrated fully to online teaching.”

“MyCCU is a user-friendly online course management platform that provides an opportunity for lecturers to communicate with students and share learning materials, upload videos and PowerPoint presentations, upload assignments, give feedback online, post and conduct online discussions, et cetera. The platform can be accessed via myccu.ccu.edu.ng”.

Continuing, Icha-Ituma stressed that “Coal City University academic staff are working very hard from their various homes to provide tutorials online to ensure that students can progress or graduate on time, depending on their level. He also pointed out that the Deans of various faculties are also working with the Heads of Departments to ensure that up-to-date materials are accessible on myCCU platform. Lectures are currently taking place online via the platform (myCCU) and all students are learning in the comforts of their homes.”

“To ensure efficient and result-oriented delivery of courses, all lecturers had earlier been trained by the ICT Unit of the University in collaboration with Coders Triangle, the company that developed the online e-learning platform. An online support team took the students through the procedure to check for course work, lecture notes, web conferencing, group chat and uploading of assignments.”

He commended members of staff for their hard work and shared determination to do their best for students and the University.