Coronavirus: Agbaje Expresses Concern Over Violation of Sit-at-Home Directive

The 2019 Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Jimi Agbaje has expressed his worries over too many people still moving around in Lagos despite the risk of contacting coronavirus.

Jimi Agbaje said, “I’m worried there are still too many people moving around, rubbing shoulders on the streets, behaving as if lives are not at risk. Majority of the confirmed coronavirus cases are infected by people showing no visible symptoms of the sickness.”

“Please, let’s endeavour to stay home, unless it is absolutely essential for you to go out. The time to practice serious social distancing is NOW.’