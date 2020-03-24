Coronavirus: Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed Tests Positive

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has finally tested positive for Coronavirus.

It would be recalled that Mohammed had gone into self-isolation after contact with the son of Nigeria’s Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who tested positive for Coronavirus.

Atiku’s son, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday tested positive for Coronavirus and had been transferred to the hospital for treatment. Atiku disclosed this on Sunday on his twitter handle.

However, Mohammed, on Monday, on his twitter handle said one of his recent contacts had tested positive for Coronavirus.

He said he had taken precaution immediately by self-isolating himself.

“Following the confirmation from NCDC that one of my recent contacts has tested positive for the #coronavirus, I’ve taken immediate precaution by self-isolating myself.

“My entourage is also strictly complying with the same isolation measures, pending the results of our tests,” he said.