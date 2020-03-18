Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends Ongoing Nationwide Orientation Exercise

The National Youth Service Corps has suspended the ongoing orientation course for Batch A, stream one corps members nationwide.

The management of the scheme said corps members would be invited back to the orientation camps when the situation improves.

The Management announced the decision in a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi on Wednesday morning in Abuja.

The statement noted that corps members would be posted to commence their primary assignments forthwith.

It reads: “Sequel to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic which led to the cancellation of the National Sports Festival, Management of the National Youth Service Corps scheme wishes to announce the suspension of the ongoing orientation course for the 2020 Batch ” A” Stream 1 corps members.

“Therefore, the corps members shall be posted to commence their primary assignments forthwith, while they shall be invited back to the orientation camps when the situation improves, just like it happened a few years ago when the Nation was confronted by the Ebola virus threat.

“Management wishes to state that no corps member or camp official has contracted the virus.”

Credit: www.expressiveinfo.com/agendang.com