Corpse Of 60-Yr-Old Widow Found Hanging On Tree In Delta

There was pandemoni­um Tuesday in Amachai Community in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Gov­ernment Area of Delta State as the body of a 60-year-old woman was found hanging on a tree.

Daily Independent gathered that the deceased simply identi­fied as Mrs. Okenyi was declared missing Tuesday, January 19, 2021 after she went to farm and did not return.

It was gathered that the dead body was found hanging on a tree with her farming bag lying a foot away from the tree.

It was also gathered that the mother of two was often seen go­ing to her farm which was far away from the scene where her body was found.

One of the onlookers said, “I do not believe this woman actually killed herself. The ropes looks too short and her legs are too close to the ground.

