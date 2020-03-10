Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Diri’s Sack as Bayelsa Gov.

A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, Imo State, has dismissed a suit filed by Timi Alaibe challenging the nomination of Douye Diri as the legitimate governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State, NewsfeedNG can confirm.

The court in its ruling on Tuesday said that Alaibe’s suit lacked merit.

The court insisted that Diri, who is now the governor of Bayelsa State, was duly nominated by PDP as its standard-bearer in the last governorship election.