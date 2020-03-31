Covid-19: CBN Moves to Equipt Medical Facilities in Imo

Destiny Ugorji

The Central Bank of Nigeria says efforts are in top gear to equipt medical facilities across the country to be able to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okoroafor and made available to The Agenda Online, the efforts cover the six geo political zones of the country.

Below is the full statement:

Medical Facilities in 6 Geo-Political Zones of Nigeria

The world is currently battling a global health crisis as COVID-19 spreads rapidly through many countries. Currently, cases of the virus have been reported among individuals across Nigeria and there is a high risk of the virus spreading through much of the population, if we do not come together to fight this battle. Necessitating, the introduction of the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

We are pleased to announce that work has begun in earnest to provide and equip medical facilities in the six geopolitical zones. This will involve the creation of testing, isolation and treatment centers, and include the provision of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and molecular testing labs.

We have started with Lagos (1,000 beds), Kano (500 beds), Rivers (210 beds) Abuja (200 beds), Enugu (200 beds) and Borno (200 beds) and expect to be operational within 10 days. The next phase will see locations set up in Katsina, Ogun, Bayelsa, Anambra, Bauchi and Plateau to be ready within three weeks. The remaining states of the Federation will be set up in the last phase within the next five weeks.

Based on the population of Lagos, and the fact that it is the epicenter of this crisis, we will also be creating a permanent structure within the next 4 to 6 months.

Teams have been set up and world-class standards are being employed to aggressively pursue a solution to this pandemic.

This is a massive effort and all hands must be on deck, which is why at a time like this, it is critical we come together as one. Hence the need to channel all our efforts through the CACOVID umbrella.

A CBN account has been set up for those who wish to make a monetary contribution.

Currency Account Name Account Number Correspondent Bank Nigerian Naira COVID-19 Relief fund Account 1000014920 Central Bank of Nigeria US Dollars CBN TSA USD 0017575300 CitiBank UK

We shall provide a weekly update to keep you apprised of how this life-saving initiative is being addressed and a monthly financial update to the contributors.

Please continue to follow the health and safety guidelines as mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Together we can. Together we will.

God bless us all.

Isaac Okorafor

Director, Corporate Communications

Central Bank of Nigeria

For: NigeriaPrivate Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

March 30, 2020