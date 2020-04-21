COVID-19: Ecobank Contributes $3m in Africa

Ecobank Group has contributed about US$3 million to the fight against COVID-19 across its footprint in Africa. In line with its commitment to the continent, various contributions were made to support the efforts of governments, the World Health Organization, as well as the private sector in alleviating the effect of the pandemic on the most vulnerable on the continent.



Group Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Ade Adeyemi, who disclosed this to our Correspondent explained that “we provided support in form of cash, healthcare equipment and supplies, strong and sustained awareness campaigns, while also using our digital platform to provide cash to some vulnerable members of our societies, amongst others.”



“Covid-19 is a major global threat adversely affecting all countries and our home, Africa, is particularly vulnerable. We believe in the importance of creating awareness in our communities, while also empowering them to protect themselves and their families as we battle the pandemic. We are particularly mindful of the needs of our communities and therefore focused on these to ensure positive impact both in our urban and rural areas.”



“We are also paying attention to the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak on our various customers and have taken the decision to alleviate some of the adverse impact by making some bank charges free on our digital channels. We will continue to anticipate situations that may require our support as developments evolve,” Adeyemi added.





