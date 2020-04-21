Covid-19: Firm Donates 600 Cubid Meters of Oxygen to Imo Government

As part of its contributions to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, a multinational maker of medical oxygen, Aurebles Gas has donated 600 Cubid meters of Gas to the state.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Government, the Chairman, Imo State Taskforce on Covid-19, Prof. Maurice Iwu thanked the management of Aurebles Gas for identifying with the State at this trying time.

Iwu stated that their donation of Oxygen is very essential to the fight against Covid-19, noting that the disease is a respiratory one that requires enough oxygen to handle.

Iwu appreciated the owner of the company for citing the multi-million naira company in the state and assured that Governor Uzodimma will partner with them.

Earlier, the Chairman and Chief Executive of Aurebles Gas, Chief Reginald Omeni who was accompanied by his General Manger, Mr. Sam John expressed delight at the commitment of the State government in her efforts to check the dreaded virus from entering the state and prayed that it doesn’t find its way through.

Chief Omeni noted that the virus has strong affinity to oxygen, hence, the donation of 600 Cubid meters of Gas to the state to get ready to contain the virus.

Voicing his concern over the rapid spread of the virus in so many states, the Aurebles Gas boss noted that the 600 Cubid meters of gas will be sufficient to provide oxygen for over 1,000 patients.

He therefore stated that Imo State will not have any oxygen shortage in a situation where the need arises.

Omeni further assured of the willingness of his organization to continue to support the state government, as part of its corporate social responsibility.