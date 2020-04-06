Covid -19: Folarin Is Confused, Desperate To Derail Makinde’s Govt- Group

A socio-political group in Oyo State, Oyo Kajola Group (OKG), has warned the senator representing Oyo Central, Teslim Folarin, to bury his incurable obsession to derail the government of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The group stated that the senator’s public statements on the Oyo State government’s handling of the COVID-19 situation thus far have painted him as a confused fellow.

The Oyo Kajola Group, in a statement by its Media Coordinator, Adebayo Ayandele, said that the mandate given to Governor Makinde by the people of Oyo State was ordained by God and that “thousands of desperate politicians like Folarin cannot derail it.”

The group warned Folarin and his co-travellers in the project to derail the Oyo State government to desist from their unrepentant efforts aimed at frustrating the administration of Governor Makinde and distracting it from performing the duties committed into its hands by the people of Oyo State.

It maintained that listening to Folarin on during a recent radio programme in Ibadan gave him out as a confused politician, who is only out to play politics with even sacred matters.

The group said that Folarin had, while answering the reporter, claimed that total lockdown was impossible in Nigeria given the paucity of data, only to advocate the same total lockdown for Oyo State in another breathe.

The group also said that comments credited to Folarin on the state’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and his insinuation that the Deputy Governor of the state, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan was sidelined, were made in bad blood in continuation of his project to derail Makinde’s government.

The group, which noted that Folarin’s obsession was borne out of his desperation to become governor of the state at all costs, berated the lawmaker for turning himself into a nuisance and exposing his ignorance to the public.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to comments credited to the senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Teslim Folarin, in which he criticised the governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde and the way the state government has been handling the fight against Covid-19.

“The comments, to say the least, are not well-intentioned and they amount to playing politics with people’s lives and are clearly targeted at causing disharmony between Governor Makinde and his deputy, Engr. Olaniyan.

“We wonder how Folarin could criticise Governor Makinde for appointing a well-experienced and world-acclaimed medical doctor and former CMD of UCH, Professor Temitope Alonge, as acting head of the Oyo State Covid-19 Task Force, pending his [Makinde’s] recovery from Covid-19, especially when it is not as if he is indisposed to perform his duties albeit without physical contact.

“We also wonder why Folarin has begun to take paracetamol for other people’s headaches by crying wolf where there is none, or did the deputy governor complain to him?

“We want to make it clear that the senator’s outbursts were baseless, bad-intentioned and targeted at causing bad blood between Governor and his deputy, Engr. Olaniyan.

“The comments have shown that the senator has nothing good to offer the state except to set traps for the state government and ensure that the people do not enjoy stable governance.

“It is pitiable that at a time that well-meaning individuals are coming together to join hands with the Oyo State government to fight the Coronavirus, the best thing Senator Folarin could do is to be engaging himself in unnecessary opposition against the government and trying to cause bad blood within the Makinde government.

“At this period, Folarin’s colleagues in other states have been donating millions in support of their state’s fights against Coronavirus but the three-term senator considers unjustifiable opposition as the best donation to the state, a development that confirms that he does not mean well for the people.

“We are sure that the people have not forgotten in a hurry that Folarin boasted that he has set traps for government of Engineer Makinde and that he would ensure that it does not succeed.

“But for the umpteenth time, we make bold to say that thousands of desperate Folarins with uncontrolled ambitions to snatch a governorship mandate that only God can give, will not succeed in derailing the Makinde government.”

The group maintained that so far, the state government’s approach has been effective and that the people of the state remained grateful that the Makinde government had been doing everything to protect them at this critical period.

It said: “Today, the good people of Oyo State are grateful to the government of the state under the leadership of Engr. Makinde on the way it has managed to contain the spread of the virus.

“The state government’s approach, which is more towards prevention and spread has been excellent and so also has been its efforts towards the management of the disease in case of any unforeseen situation, with the setting up of Diagnostic Centres, Emergency Operation Centres and Isolation Centres as well the equipping of same showing that the people of the state are in safe hands. Even Folarin recognised this fact and commended the government, though in retrospect, that commendation seems to be an error committed in his short moment of sanity.”