COVID-19: Group to Support Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria

The Africa Now Foundation, a non-governmental organisation is says it is supporting hundreds of Cameroonian household refugees in Nigeria with personal protective items and basic palliatives to cushion the effects of the lockdown in the country.



Founder of the Foundation, NJ Ayuk, disclosed this to newsmen Thursday. According to him, “over the last three years, the Africa Now Foundation has demonstrated consistency is supporting the Cameroonian refugees in Ogoja, through partnerships with the Cross Rivers State Government, the Presidency of Nigeria and the UNHCR.”



“Given current socio-economic conditions, it is even more important to provide relief for refugees, and ensure that more testing is done within refugee camps. Just like prisons, refugee camps stand to be ground zero for the Coronavirus. We know that this deadly virus can be more dangerous in overcrowded, confined and unsafe conditions like the ones where Cameroon Anglophone refugees currently reside.” “While a lot of efforts are being implemented with citizens in cities and major urban centers, it is particularly important that more resources are provided to the most vulnerable in rural areas, and especially within refugee camps.”





