Covid-19: POLYNEK Donates Hand Washing, Sanitizing Devices to Imo Govt.

The Management of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, led by the Rector, Dr. Michael Arimanwa has donated some items to the Government of Imo State, as their contribution towards the fight against Covid-19 in the State.

Receiving the donation from the delegation, Governor Hope Uzodimma commended the institution for partnering with the government in the fight against the dreaded pandemic through their humble donation.

The governor, who was very impressed with their presentation of an automated and semi-automated pedal operational hand washing and sanitizing device, as well as a full automated solar-powered hand washing, drying and sanitizing device, charged them to improve further on their technological innovation by producing a ventilator.

Governor Uzodimma reiterated that Federal Poly, Nekede, is known as the best Polytechnic in the country and as such must continue to be the pride of the state in particular and the nation in general.

He promised that Imo State Government will continue to partner with the school, especially in the areas of research, skills acquisition and ICT training.

Earlier in his address, the Rector of the Polytechnic, who visited with the entire principal officers and the Covid-19 Response Committee of the institution, informed that they came to partner with the State Government in its fight against the dreaded coronavirus disease.

Dr. Arimanwa noted that the two hand washing and sanitizing devices which they donated to government were produced with about 80% local contents by the institution, “from conception, design, to production without external assistance.”

While analyzing the giant strides made by the institution in the areas of research, fabrication, ICT, entrepreneurship, engineering, Science and technology, the Rector noted that Federal Poly, Nekede, is currently ranked as the best performing polytechnic in the country and rated by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board as the most sought for in the federation.

He solicited the assistance of the State Government in the building of a technological entrepreneurship centre in the institution.

In another development, audit giant, Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) also donated 750 bags of 10kg rice to the Imo State Government as part of the organisation’s contribution in assisting the state fight the pandemic.

Governor Uzodimma, who also received the donation, thanked the PwC representatives for their gesture and promised that Imo State Government will continue to partner with them for a better society.