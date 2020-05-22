COVID-19: Zedcrest Group Donates Ventilators, Face Masks to Kano State

Kano State’s response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak received a boost on Thursday, May 21, 2020 as new-age financial solutions powerhouse, Zedcrest Group donated 10 ventilators and 1,500 KN95 face masks to the State government.





The company made the donation two weeks after its distribution of over 10,000 food boxes to less privileged Nigerians and medical personnel in Lagos through its Employee Volunteer Scheme (EVS) initiative.



According to the Group Managing Director of Zedcrest Group, Mr. Adedayo Saheed Amzat,CFA, the contribution is part of the company’s effort to support the government and Nigerians during this challenging times.



“As an organization committed to humanitarian service and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we decided to contribute our own quota by supporting the government of Kano State with 10 ventilators and 1500 KN95 face masks. We recently donated over 10,000 food boxes in Lagos as well to our frontline medical personnel and less privileged Nigerians”, he said.



As the Federal Government of Nigeria extend the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown across the country by two additional weeks, Mr. Amzat urged all Nigerians to consciously observe all the preventive measures as advised by the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) and World Health Organization (WHO).



“We urge everyone to wash their hands regularly with soap or alcohol-based sanitizers; cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze; avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell; stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell as advised by NCDC and WHO.



“Social responsibility is part of our core values as an organization and we are very keen about sustainable development. At Zedcrest Group, we will continue to do our best where we can for our economy, society and environment at large”, he assured.



Receiving the items at the Governor’s Office, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje commended Zedcrest Group for their support and gesture in complementing the efforts of the government in fighting the deadly coronavirus in the State.



‎Ganduje promised that the State will use the items for the purpose intended. He also urged other wealthy individuals and organizations to emulate the company.



Donating the items to the governor, the Managing Director of the consumer lending arm of the company, Zedvance Finance Limited, Mr Ever Obi, said the items would go a long way in containing the spread of the pandemic in the state.‎



“We are supporting Kano state’s capacity to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. On behalf of the board and management of our company, I would like to commended the Governor’s effort in fighting the dreaded COVID -19 disease and also commiserated with the government and people of the Kano state for their resilience and efforts towards containing the spread of the virus”, he said.



To date, 7016 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria, 1907 cases have been discharged and 211 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory having carried out 40,043 tests. 339 new cases were recorded as at Thursday, 21st of May 2020, according to NCDC’s report.