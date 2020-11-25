Diego Maradona: Reaction as Maradona Dies at 60

Latest tributes and reaction after Argentina football great Diego Maradona dies aged 60.

Germany’s former World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus has paid tribute on Instagram.

Maradona once said of Matthaus: “He is the best rival I’ve ever had. I guess that’s enough to define him.”

MARADONA GREATEST OF ALL’

Argentina president Alberto Fernandez described Maradona as “the greatest of all”.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “You took us to the highest point in the world, and made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thank you for being you, Diego, we will miss you for the rest of our lives.”

ARCHIVE: MEETING MARADONA AT 50

Find out what happened when Sky Sports News’ reporter Gary Cotterill met Diego Maradona on his 50th birthday back in 2010.

TYSON PAYS TRIBUTE TO MARADONA

Tributes have poured in from across the sporting spectrum since the announcement of Maradona’s death this afternoon.

Mike Tyson, who won the WBC heavyweight title in 1986 after stopping Trevor Berbick, says the Argentine was one of his heroes.

The Hand of God, Maradona has left us. In 86 we both won our championships. They use to compare the two of us. He was one of my hero's and a friend. I respected him so much. He will be greatly missed.

ARSENAL: A HUGE LOSS TO THE FOOTBALL FAMILY

Diego Maradona revealed in 2008 he was a fan of Arsenal and the club had tried to sign him during the formative years of his career while he was at Argentinos Juniors.

One of the greatest to play the game. An inspiration across the world. A huge loss to the football family.

RIP, Diego ❤️



RIP, Diego ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OnNwiNs8CP

DZEKO: MARADONA AN INSPIRATION

Thank you, Diego! 💙

Eternal Legend and pure inspiration 💙

Rest in peace #Maradona pic.twitter.com/fPbjAfDQ7T

— Edin Džeko (@EdDzeko) November 25, 2020

KLOPP: MARADONA WAS THE PLAYER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to Diego Maradona after the Argentina legend passed away on Wednesday.

Speaking to BT Sport before the club’s Champions League tie with Atalanta, he said: “It’s like, I’m 53 years old and it feels like my entire life, he was part of it. When I was very, very young – maybe eight or nine, 10 years old – I saw him for the first time and he was 16 or 17.

“In any video, juggling the ball, from that moment on he was the player for me.

“It’s like, from an international point of view there’s Pele, Maradona, Messi, if you want – one Brazilian and two Argentinians. I saw his documentary not too long ago; Diego was a sensational guy, Maradona had some struggles, let me say it like this. I will miss both.”

FERDINAND: ‘ARTIST’ MARADONA MY FIRST FOOTBALL HERO

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says Maradona was “one of the main reasons why I went out on my estate to kick a ball”.

My 1st football hero. Few people have impact over generations like this man did. The greatest, the best, the artist, the man…charismatic, a leader…A WINNER! One of the main reasons why I went out on my estate to kick a ball, pretending to be Diego.

RIP Diego Armando Maradona pic.twitter.com/67sjmdkgFT

— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 25, 2020

‘WE WILL NEVER FORGET YOU’

European champions Bayern Munich tweeted they will “never forget” Maradona.

Rest in peace, Diego.



We will never forget you!

— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 25, 2020

BOCA JUNIORS MATCH POSTPONED

Tonight’s scheduled Copa Libertadores match between Sport Club Internacional and Maradona’s former club Boca Juniors has been postponed following the death of the Argentina great.

Maradona played for Boca between 1981-82 and returned in 1995 to see out the last years of his career there.

The match will now take place in Porto Alegre on 2 December at 9.30pm local time, with the second leg to follow on 9 December.

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez said on social media that Maradona’s achievements will live forever in our memory.

TRIBUTES TAKE PLACE ACROSS EUROPEAN MATCHES

Tributes and a minutes silence, including ahead of the match between Olympiakos and Manchester City, have already been held at the early kick-offs in tonight’s Champions League matches, with more to follow for those games due to begin at 8pm.

TYLER: MARADONA WAS ONE OF A KIND

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler reminisces about watching Diego Maradona in the World Cup quarter-final with England in 1986.

‘MARADONA PUT OUR FLAG ON TOP’

The Argentina rugby union team, known as the pumas, have tweeted their reaction following the passing of football great and countryman Diego Maradona.

“He put our flag on top. It made us happy. You can’t ask for more from an athlete. Thanks Diego, rest in peace.”REID: ARGENTINIANS CHOOSE DIEGO OVER MESSI

Former England international Peter Reid says Argentinian football fans would always choose Diego Maradona over Lionel Messi.

MAGIC JOHNSON: A JOY TO HAVE MET MARADONA

Magic Johnson, considered to be one of the greatest players in NBA history, has posted his own heartfelt tribute.

The world lost one of the greatest soccer players that ever lived Diego Maradona. It was one of the thrills of my life when I got to meet him. Rest In Peace my friend and my prayers go out to his family. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SgQvij7a72

— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 25, 2020

BOCA JUNIORS PAY TRIBUTE

Boca Juniors, where Maradona made his name before securing a then world-record transfer to Barcelona in 1982, tweeted: “Eternal thanks. Eternal Diego.”

Maradona won the league title in 1981 – the only occassion he won in the Argentine domestic league.

CHELSEA: A MASTER OF OUR GAME

The Premier League club have also released footage of Maradona meeting the squad in 2008.

A genius of his art. A master of our game. One of the all-time greats.



Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. 💙 pic.twitter.com/SRsFhnGrlX

— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 25, 2020

When Diego Maradona visited the Blues at Cobham. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Zv9wolGmEr

— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 25, 2020

NAPLES IN MOURNING

The city of Naples is already mourning the loss of one of their heroes tonight.

In a short statement posted on Twitter, the Serie A giants wrote: “The world awaits our words but there are no words to describe the pain we’re going through. Now is the time to grieve.”

