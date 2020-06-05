DSS Arraigns Imo PDP New Media Director, Nwaogwugwu

…Case Adjourned to June 19

Desting Ugorji

The Department of State Service- DSS Friday, arraigned the New Media Director General of the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ambrose Nwaogwugwu before a Magistrate Court in the state.

The Agenda Online reports that Nwaogwugwu is accused of forgery, impersonation, defamation and libel.

Nwaogwugwu, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was moved to Owerri Correctional Center (prisons) pending hearing and determination of his application for bail.

The case is adjourned to the 19th of June, 2020.

The PDP New Media DG’s arraignment was greeted by massive turnout of members of the party, who came to show solidarity with Nwaogwugwu.