Edo Commissioner for Information and Orientation Resigns

Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Edo State, Paul Ohonbamu, yesterday, resigned his appointment.

Governor Godwin Obaseki in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, has approved the appointment of Stewart Efe as his replacement. Until his appointment, he was the Public Relations Officer, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin City. He hails from Ward 9, Egor Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Ohonbamu, in his letter of resignation said: “Without setting a precedent, I have decided to step aside as cabinet member and operate outside it for the general good of Edo State and pursuit of happiness for the citizens.”

Daily learnt that Ohonbamu’s resignation was fuelled by allegations of his marginalisation in the cabinet with his duties taken over by other government officials. Many had foreseen his resignation and it was not a case of if, but when he will quit.

Ohonbamu confirmed his resignation, but declined to make further comments on the reasons he left the cabinet.

He becomes the second high ranking member of the Obaseki-led administration to quit as Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele, had earlier resigned citing administrative lapses and the need to venture into private sector enterprise.

Meanwhile, a Benin High Court has fixed June 17 to hear the suit seeking to disqualify a governorship aspirant, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, from participating in the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening of aspirants for its primary election.

The ruling party has scheduled the primaries for the governorship ticket in Edo for June 22.

The presiding judge, Justice Emmanuel Ahamioje, announced the date yesterday, while adjourning the case instituted by Benjamin Oghumu, the Chairman of APC in Ohrionmwon Local Government Area of Edo.

Oghumu is praying the court to stop the screening of Ize-Iyamu on the grounds that he was not a registered member of APC in the local government.

Credit: Daily Sun