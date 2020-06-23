Edo Guber: Ize-Iyamu Wins APC Ticket, Set To Battle Obaseki

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, emerged governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Edo State September 19 governorship election.

He scored 27,838 votes to defeat two other aspirants, Osaro Obazee, who polled 2,324 and former deputy governor, Pius Odubu, who scored 3,776 votes.

Announcing the result, Chairman of Governorship Primary Election Committee and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, said before the commencement of the primary, the committee got a notice of withdrawal from Obazee and Odubu, that the exercise had to commence in line with standard practice.

“Pastor Ize-Iyamu, who scored 27,838 votes has the highest votes and he is hereby returned as the APC candidate for the election,” Uzodinma said.

He commended members of his committee, the security agents in Edo and representatives of the Independent Electoral Commission in Edo and Abuja, for the role they played in delivering a peaceful, clinical and transparent election.

Besides, the Imo governor commended the two other aspirants, Obazee and Odubu and party members for their loyalty and expressed hope that Edo State which was originally APC state will remain so after the governorship.

Meanwhile, Senior Technical Assistant on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Louis Odion, yesterday congratulated Ize-Iyamu on his victory.

“With his victory, Ize-Iyamu has demonstrated a capacity to unite APC in Edo behind a common purpose. Doubtless, he will lead APC to victory in the governorship poll on September 19,’’ he said.

Similarly, leaders of the party, across the three senatorial districts, said the victory of Ize-Iyamu and the votes he scored are testimonies of his acceptance and popularity in the state, assuring that he would lead the party to victory in the coming election.

