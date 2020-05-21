EFCC Denies Corruption Allegations Against Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) wednesrday rebutted allegation that its acting Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, owned property and evaded service of court summons over a matter long decided by the judiciary.

A statement by the commission entitled: “Desperate Blackmailers, Allies of Corrupt Elements in Smear Campaign against EFCC, Magu,” said the allegations were the handiwork of politically-exposed persons based abroad.

The commission stated that it was taking steps to institute legal action against media platforms used by the blackmailers against the commission and its chairman.

“For his courage, consistency and never-say-die spirit, Magu, would undoubtedly, have a tribe of hard critics, cynics, and bitt

er foes. However, it is uncharitable to link him with the ownership of some buildings belonging to other individuals with verifiable addresses.

“It is even ridiculous to allege that he shied away from being served a fictitious writ of summons over a matter long decided by the judiciary,” the statement said.

The EFCC added that it was focusing attention on the antics of some few elements in the social media, employing desperate antics of blackmail, and smear campaigns against the successful war being fought against corruption by the commission and its chairman.

“As a law enforcement agency, the EFCC has enough facts about the sponsors of such insidious campaigns. It is an unflattering fact that corruption will always fight back and the commission is not surprised that such a campaign could be coming from some overseas-based, politically-exposed and disgraced elements being investigated for unnerving acts of corruption,” it said.

The statement signed by the spokesman of the commission, Mr. Dele Oyewale, said: “The commission is on the trail of all the blackmailers and paid agents of darkness armed against it. Massive investigations of the platforms being used and their promoters have commenced.

“Facts about their operations shall be made known to the public and outcome of investigations being carried out shall also be released to the public.”

It said appropriate legal actions were being taken against bloggers and their promoters embarking on a campaign of calumny against the commission.

“The EFCC, its helmsman and entire workforce would not be dismayed or distracted in any way. The task of fighting corruption is sacrosanct and no reactionary antics of detractors will succeed against the commission.”

Credit: This Day