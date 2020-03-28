El-Rufai Tests Positive to Corona Virus

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has tested positive to the dreaded Corona Virus.

In a Statement he personally signed, Saturday evening and made available to newsmen, Governor El-Rufai said he is observing self isolation, in conformity with the advice of the National Council for Disease Control-NCDC.

The statement reads in part:

“Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.”

“According to the protocols for managing Covid-19, I am in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for someone that is no showing symptoms.”

“I wish to appeal to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced.”

“It is most important that everybody should do their utmost to stay safe, stay home and stay alive.”

“The Deputy Governor is chairing our Covid-19 Taskforce and will continue to issue statements from time to time.”

Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

28th March 2020