Emir of Kano, Sanusi Dethroned, Arrested

…Aminu Bayero Named New Emir of Kano

Former Central Bank Governor and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi has been dethroned and a new Emir named. The name of the new Emir is Aminu Bayero.

Sanusi, who was dethroned by the Kano State Executive Council has also been arrested and reports say he is exiled to Nasarawa State.

In a Statement signed by the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Usman Alhaji and made available to The Agenda Online, the Kano State Government accused the dethroned Emir insubordination.

“The Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state Governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the Government without any lawful justification, which amount to insubordination,” Mr Alhaji said.

“It is on record and in so many instances Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II has been found breaching part 3 section 13 (a-e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and which if left unchecked, will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate,” the letter reads in part.

The Agenda Online revealed that the Kano emirate law that Mr. Alhaji referenced is the one which created four new first class emirs in Kano State. Before then, the emir of Kano was the only first-class Emir in the state.

Mr. Sanusi and other members of the Kano emirate are challenging the law in court.

Meanwhile, security operatives, Monday, arrested dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II and whisked him out of the city, amidst tight security.

It was gathered that the security operatives are headed for Nassarawa state, where Sanusi may spend the rest of his life in refuge.

Before he was taken away, Sanusi was said to have been put under house arrest by the heavy security personnel of DSS, Police and Military.

Our Correspondent reports that the arrest was after the security operatives sealed off the Palace.