Ex-IBC DG Stabs Wife to Death

Destiny Ugorji

A former Director General of Imo State-owned Imo Broadcasting Corporation – IBC, Mr. T.C. Okere has allegedly stabbed his wife to death.

The murdered wife was a retiree of the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo.

The incident occurred Monday morning, in Imerienwe, in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, according to sources.

Details of the incident remain sketchy as at the time of filing this report, but the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the story, but is yet to give details of the incident.

According to Ikeokwu, Police will soon commence investigations into the unfortunate incident.

