FG Appoints Malam Abubakar Fikpo Acting DG NDE

The Federal Government has appointed Mallam Abubakar Fikpo as the Acting Director General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to replace Dr. Nasiru Argungu who was sacked from the position on Dec.7

Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of State, Labour and Employment, confirmed the appointment in a letter titled “Appointment as Acting Director General of National Directorate of Employment” and addressed to Fikpo on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Following the directive of Mr President relieving Dr Nasiru Argungu as the Director General of the NDE, you are hereby directed to take over as the Acting Director General of the Agency pending ratification by Mr President.

“This is to ensure there is no vacuum in the administration of the Agency,” the minister said.

Keyamo, who is also the Supervising minister of the agency, said the directive takes effect from Monday, 7 Dec.

