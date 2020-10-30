FG Commences Nationwide Distribution Of Free Prepaid Meters, Targets 30 Million Consumers

IN fulfilment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to ensure mass metering in the country, thus putting an end to the problem of estimated billing in the power sector, the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) will today commence distribution of free electricity meters to Nigerians.

Meanwhile, there will be simultaneous launch events of the scheme in Kano, Kaduna, Eko and Ikeja DISCO franchise areas.

According to informed sources at the presidency last night, the locations to receive meters include Bawo Road and environs in Kano metropolis (KEDCO), Governor Road/Tudun Wada in Kaduna (Kaduna Electric), Oshodi Business Unit in Ikeja (Ikeja Electric) and Yaba and Surulere (Eko DISCO).

The presidency source added that key stakeholders to monitor the launch of the distribution include Kaduna, Kano and Lagos State government representatives, the Senate Committee and House Chair on Power as well as representatives of the organised Labour and civil society organisations (CSOs).

It said the NMMP was to roll out six million meters for all connections points on the grid without meters over the next 18 to 24 months, estimating to impact 30 million consumers nationwide. Following President Buhari’s directive on mass metering, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on October 18 approved guidelines for funding the mass metering programme which entailed that all meters under the scheme will be locally sourced, creating thousands of manufacturing jobs through lead manufacturers, such as MOMAS, MOJEC, among others.

According to the source in the presidency, the launch of the NMMP would be part of a continuous effort where all DisCos will go from location to location across the country with their respective, Meter Asset Providers, to install meters for all Nigerians.

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, confirmed the development, but added that more details would emerge as distribution progresses across the country. He added that current efforts by the Federal Government at improving power supply and mass metering was in line with some of the agreements recently reached between the Federal Government and the organised Labour recently.