Finally, Obaseki Resigns From APC…May Join PDP

Destiny Ugorji

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, Tuesday, resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress – APC.

Obaseki met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential villa, Tuesday, shortly before announcing his resignation

The Edo State Governor resigned after he was disqualified by the APC’s National Working Committee-NWC from re-contesting the governorship election.

Speaking to newsmen at the presidential villa, Obaseki said he would pursue his second term bid on another platform.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, the Edo State Governor said he would disclose his next step after meeting with President Buhari.

Jonathan Ayuba, chairman, APC screening committee for Edo governorship poll said Obaseki was disqualified for having a “defective” certificate.

Sources close to the embattled Governor told The Agenda Online that Obaseki’s next destination is likely to be opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar had urged Obaseki to join the PDP and taking steps to assist him clinch the party’s ticket.

Governor Obaseki had, last weekend, met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

Obaseki is at loggerheads with Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC.