Finally, PDP Expels Senator Anyanwu

Destiny Ugorji

The Peoples Democratic Party has finally announced the expulsion of the former Senator representing Ozwerri Zone and the upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

In a paid advertisement on one of the Imo-based local tabloids, signed by the State Secretary of the Party, Nze Ray Emeana, the party said the expulsion took effect from October 28, 2019.

The advertisement reads in part: “It was sequel to conclusive disciplinary procedure to this effect by his Amaimo ward and the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the Party, as well as the subsequent ratification by the Imo West Senatorial zone of the state Working Committee.

Efforts to reach Senator Samuel Anyanwu for comments proved abortive, as calls put to his mobile lines were not taken.

Stay tuned!