Fraud: ADP Penalizes Ugandan Firm, Zhongmei Engineering

The African Development Bank Group has announced a 12-month conditional non-debarment of Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited, an engineering company registered in Uganda.



An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited engaged in fraudulent practice during a bidding process under the Road Sector Support Project 5. While submitting a bid for the tender for the Upgrading of the Rukungiri-Kihihi-Ishaka/Kanungu Road in Uganda, the company misrepresented its date of incorporation.



During the conditional non-debarment period, Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited remains eligible to participate in African Development Bank Group-financed projects provided it undertakes a corporate integrity compliance program in accordance with the Bank’s Integrity Compliance Guidelines. Otherwise, the conditional non-debarment will convert to a sanction of debarment with conditional release, and the company will then become ineligible to participate in African Development Bank Group-financed projects until the conditions for its release are met.



The Road Sector Support Project 5 is financed under the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group.



African Development Bank staff and the general public can use secured hotlines to report sanctionable practices within the Bank or operations financed by the Bank Group.