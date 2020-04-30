Fully Funded Mo Ibrahim Foundation Scholarship for Africans

The International Development Department, University of Birmingham, is pleased to offer one scholarship for their MSc in International Development (Governance and State-building), for the academic year starting in September 2020.

The scholarship is provided by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation and is for a two-year programme, with the successful candidate undertaking the full MSc programme, with a one year internship being integral to the programme. The internship will consist of six months with IDD and six months with the Mo Ibrahim Foundation in London.

About the International Development (Governance and State-building) Programme.

The Governance and Statebuilding programme is one of the specialised streams within international development, and takes an interdisciplinary standpoint, combining the theoretical rigour of political economy and the practical experience of development.

The good governance agenda occurs now increasingly alongside debate on state-building, which encompasses issues such as accountability and transparency, corruption, conflict, political settlement, human rights, participation, access to justice and democratisation. Governance and state-building are of particular interest to governments, nongovernmental organisations and development agencies, as well as to a growing and vibrant academic community.

The pathway for the Foundation scholarship comprises the following modules:

Development Policy and Politics

Development in Practice

Conflict and Development

Post Conflict Reconstruction and Development

International Development (20 credits)

Governance and State Building (20 credits)

One of the following four modules (20 credits)

Choice of optional modules (60 credits) – choose from over 25 IDD modules plus others from across the University. Dissertation (60 credits) – in depth focus on a topic of particular interest, with support from a supervisor. This may involve overseas fieldwork in a country chosen by the candidate.

Mo Ibrahim Foundation MSc Scholarship Benefits.

The scholarship includes:

Monthly stipend of £950 for 18 months

Arrival allowance of £950

Full tuition fee

Air fare to and from the United Kingdom and visa

The remaining six months for the internship will be funded directly to the successful candidate by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

Eligibility Criteria

A first class Honours degree or equivalent from an approved university is essential.

Good written and spoken English. For those whose first language is not English, evidence of this capacity is required. Applicants should reach at least level 6.5 in the IELTS or 580 /93 for TOEFL. Please check the University website for more information on English language requirements.

Applicants must be African nationals domiciled (or permanent residents) in an African country. Preference will be given to scholarship candidates living in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Method of Application

Applications must be received through the University online application system, by 6 May 2020. In addition to the usual documents to be submitted, you must also upload a 500 word statement and CV. This statement should set out why you are the best candidate for the scholarship.

You must then send your application ID number to Debra Beard. Include ‘Mo Ibrahim Scholarship’ in the subject line of the email. Please do not include any supporting documents in this email.