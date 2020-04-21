Globe Motors Boss, Willie Anumudu Is Dead

Chief Willie Anumudu, one of Nigeria’s biggest and foremost car dealers, and Chairman of Globe Motors, has died at the age of 68.

Chief Anumudu was due to be air-lifted to Germany for treatment after he had health challenges, but he died at 4 am on Tuesday. His death is not COVID-19-related.

He is survived by his wife, Nkiru, and 4 children.

Globe Motors is an automobile dealership based in Lagos, Nigeria. The company deals exclusively in brand new passenger and commercial vehicles. Its stable of brands comprises Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Hyundai and Higer.

Willy Anumudu founded the company in March 1984 when it was registered with a mission to transform the underserved Nigerian automobile industry.

Over three decades later, Globe Motors surpassed its initial aspirations and the company continues to set the pace in the evolution of the country’s automobile sector.

Globe Motors is in partnership with leading multinationals and several public sector institutions.

Today, Globe Motors is the largest dealer in the Mercedes-Benz segment and a leading dealer in the Toyota segment. The company is also the sole distributor of Higer vehicles in Nigeria.