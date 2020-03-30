Governor Makinde Tests Positive To Coronavirus

Kingsley Obot

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has tested positive to the deadly coronavirus, few days after holding a political rally i9n the state.

Makinde, who confirmed his status of Monday in a statement on his official social media platform, has embarked on self-isolation to prevent members of his family from contracting the deadly disease.

The governor’s confirmation has increased the number of state governors that have tested positive to coronavirus to three with Bauchi and Kaduna state governors, Bala Muhammed and Nasir El-rufai, contracting the disease earlier.

To prevent any vacuum in coronavirus advocacy, Makinde disclosed that former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, Prof Temitope Alonge, will take over from him as chairman of Coronavirus incident commander.

He said: “I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe”.