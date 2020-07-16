Governor Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest

Governor Nyesom Wike has “rescued” embattled former NDDC Managing Director Joy Nunieh from police detention at a residence in Port Harcourt.

This comes hours after police officers cordoned off her house preventing any entry and exit.

Governor Wike’s convoy had earlier driven past the street to Joy Nunieh’s residence before eventually forcing entry into her residence and ordering the police officers out.

Moments later she emerged from the building and was driven off in the same vehicle as the Governor.

Meanwhile, TVC NEWS crew was earlier denied access into the Port Harcourt residence of Joy Nunieh by stern-looking mobile policemen some of whom were armed with tear gas canisters

According to them, there was no directive to allow any media presence near or within the residence.

When asked the reason for the police presence One of the police officers who spoke on condition of anonymity simply asked TVC NEWS crew to call Abuja for more information.

Credit: TVC